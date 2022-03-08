Several local 4-H members joined with more than 300 other state youth to network and enhance their leadership skills during the recent Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference, according to an extension service release. The conference, with the there “Be different together,” was held both virtually and in person at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.
“It was the first year that we offered the virtual component while the in-person group met,” said Jeanette Stackhouse, 4-H teen program manager with Penn State Extension.
Casey Zirk and Makayla Keller of Gettysburg and Amanda Woerner of Orrtanna, joined 4-H members from across the state to participate in workshops designed and delivered by 4-H extension educators, alumni, Penn State faculty and staff, and industry leaders. The workshops included topics that encouraged youth to build their skills in public speaking, teamwork, mentoring, interviewing, social justice, stress management, networking, email etiquette and advocacy.
“The Adams County 4-H youth who attended the conference are current and future leaders in their communities, schools, and 4-H pursuits,” the release reads.
The keynote speaker was Brandon Farbstein, a motivational speaker, activist and author. Diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism at age 2, Farbstein now shares a message of self-acceptance, empathy, and inclusion with people around the globe.
On the last day of the conference, 29 4-H’ers received Diamond Clover Awards, the highest achievement possible in the Pennsylvania 4-H program. The Clover Award Program encourages 4-H members to explore new projects and activities that will help them acquire the seven leadership life skills: communicating; decision making and problem solving; getting along with others; learning to learn; managing; understanding self; and working in groups. Engagement with the Clover Award Program is generally a multi-year process and consists of planning and implementing a service-learning project in the community, according to the release.
Amanda Hollabaugh of East Berlin was an Adams County diamond clover award recipient. Hollabaugh helped to plan and conduct the Land Conservancy of Adams County picnic in 2021 as part of her project for the award.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through informal education and outreach, according to the release.
To find a local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
