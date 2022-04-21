A group representing the Upper Adams Canners Fund will discuss their organization and how it supports the workings of the Upper Adams School District at the April 25 Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Speakers’ Series.
The fund was established in 2010 to enhance the quality of the educational experience provided to the students in the Upper Adams School District. It supports teachers, classrooms, and students by providing grant funding where traditional school budgets would otherwise fall short. It includes alumni, parents of children currently in the district, past teacher, and current students. The cooperative participation of these volunteers along with the others who serve the organization helps to manage its funds in the most effective and impactful ways possible.
The program will be presented by Ellie Hollabaugh Vranich, Ann Showers and Biglerville High School Students Dana Newberry and Rylie Brewer.
Vranich is a graduate of Biglerville High School. She is a principal in the Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Orchard family business. She has served on the Canner Funds Board since 2016 and is currently chairperson of the marketing committee.
Showers is a lifelong resident of the Upper Adams School District. She is a retired educator at Biglerville High School, having taught anatomy/physiology as well as strength/conditioning classes. Additionally, she was a long-time coach for the Biglerville Field Hockey team. Showers currently serves on the Canner Funds Board as well as many other community activities.
Newberry has served three years as a student representative on the Canner Funds board. She is a senior at Biglerville High School where she serves on the student council, is a member of the National Honor Society and takes part in multiple sports. She plans to attend Albright College, majoring in business management.
Brewer, a freshman at Biglerville High School, is serving her first year on the Canner Funds Board. She is currently vice president of the freshman class and part of the Student Forum. She also plays multiple sports for the school.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954.
The meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 25 and is open to the public. For further information, contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
