Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a Roast Beef and Fried Oyster Dinner carry-out only on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners consist of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried fish patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost per dinner is $20. Orders will be accepted on site that day only; no pre-orders.
