Adams County
BSA Venture Crew 230 will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Saturday April 30, 4-6 p.m. at the Greenmount Fire Company. 3095 Emmitsburg Road. The meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread, desserts, and drink. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call Herb at 717-778-1867.
————
The Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open today, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (Route 116), Gettysburg.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Barlow
The Barlow Vol. Fire Company Inc., 2005 Taneytown Road, will hold a drive-thru barbecue chicken inner on Saturday, April 23, 12 noon until sold out. Platters are $11, which include half a chicken, bake beans, applesauce and roll; or a half a chicken only for $9.
Buchanan Valley
Basket Bingo at Buchanan Valley Fire Department is set for April 24. Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo starts at 1 p.m. with 20 games; light lunch is included for $20. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
Fairfield
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
Gettysburg
A Community Yard Sale is slated for April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church. Food for sale. For more information or to reserve a spot to sell, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road, at noon on Tuesday, April 19. Class members and friends are invited.
————
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale, Friday, April 22, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering clothing, jewelry, household items and furniture. Saturday is fill-a-bag for $1 day. Proceeds benefit area nonprofits.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Clementina’s Pizza, 1685 Fairfield Road, parking lot on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. for a walk in the Twin Lakes West development. From Gettysburg, travel west on Fairfield Road to park in the eatery’s lot. Begin walk by making a right out of the parking lot onto Fairplay Road. The two-mile walk includes three loops. Maps will be available. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kite Day at the Hamiltonban Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, is set for April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Competitive kite flyer Joe Whitmore will demonstrate kite flying and assist people with their kites. For more information, call John at 717-642-5858.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting the annual Members Spring Art Show through April 30, at the guild’s gallery, 32 Carlisle St. Gallery hours: Tuesday — Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit www.hanoverareaarts.com.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, April 24. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for information.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at the Nugen Propane, 5815 York Road. Dinners will be sold at event, no advanced tickets. Cost is $10, which includes half a chicken, roll, baked potato, and apple sauce. The club will also be selling Amish-made brooms at the event.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will hold a chicken and meatball feed and gun drawing on Saturday, April 30. Reservations required by April 24. Call Steve at 717-642-8496 for details.
