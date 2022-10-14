The Adams County Farmers Market is prepping for a big move next season.
The market will move from its current Stratton Street site to the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park with the opening of 2023 season, according to a release from Reza Djalal, market manager.
The remaining Saturdays of in this year’s market season will remain at the 108 N. Stratton St. location, which concludes on Oct. 29, with one additional Holiday Pop Up Market slated for the downtown location on Dec. 3, according to the release.
The Adams County Farmers Market staff and board considered many factors before deciding to move the market to the rec park, according to the release. After an exhaustive review process, the rec park was determined to be the best fit for a vibrant, community-focused farmers market location, the release reads.
“We developed a weighted 12-point matrix based on the needs of the market, and compared over 15 different locations using that matrix to determine which location would score the highest,” said Ellen Dayhoff, co-chair of the market’s Site Development Committee. “The Gettysburg rec park offered a wide variety of advantages, including plenty of free parking, newly remodeled public restrooms, ample space for farmers market events, and shady areas for customers to relax.”
Other factors also contributed to the decision, according to the release.
A majority of customers surveyed picked the rec park as their top choice for a new location for the farmers’ market, according to the release.
“The rec park is also conveniently located a short distance away from popular tourist attractions on Steinwehr Avenue and is surrounded on all sides by residential neighborhoods, making it easy to access for many Gettysburg residents,” the release reads.
Additionally, the Adams County Farmers Market is pleased to have Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) as a partnering organization to help ensure the market’s future success, according to the release.
“GARA is excited for the arrival of the farmers’ market to the park,” said Erin Peddigree, rec park executive director. “I think it will be a really fun partnership. This will be an opportunity for those in the area to see the park who may not know that there is a community park in Gettysburg, and the same for those who will be able to experience the farmers’ market who may not have had the chance before.”
The farmers’ market will be located in the parking lot in front of the Sterner Building, directly off Long Lane.
The Adams County Farmers Market is moving from its current location on Stratton Street because of planned commercial development, which is anticipated to begin within a year’s time, according to the release.
No start date has been set for the 2023 farmers’ market season, but customers can expect updates within the next few months, the release reads. Farmers’ market supporters are encouraged to sign up for the market’s digital newsletter at www.acfarmersmarkets.org/newsletter.
“The Gettysburg Rec Park is an exciting next step for our organization,” said Djalal. “Anyone who has known the Adams County Farmers Market for a while has seen it grow exponentially. Our positive impact on the community is only going to continue to grow at our new home in the rec park.”
