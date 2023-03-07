The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. will present a series of patriotic concerts, “Let Freedom Ring,” during the spring and summer, according to a society release.

Featuring some of America’s favorite songs, the program will highlight a popular musical rendition of “The Gettysburg Address.” There will also be a time of special recognition for America’s veterans. The chorus will be joined by Gettysburg’s own Flute Flock, directed by Georgia Hollabaugh.

