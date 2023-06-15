An evening of summer food and wine pairings featuring Chef Harry McCullough is set for Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, on Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m.
Seating is limited for this ticketed event and reservations are required, according to an ACAC release.
This culinary event will include a welcome glass of Rose, followed by a parmesan stuffed date with bacon served with a German Reisling, followed by a Caesar salad served with a Chardonnay. The entrée of blackened rainbow trout with mango salsa, sheet pan mushrooms and spinach over an herbed brown rice and fresh bread will be served with a Pinot Noir and followed by a lemon curd mousse with blueberries served with a chilled Lillet. Pricing is $85 per person for members, and $93 per person for nonmembers.
To view the full menu and wine list, and to sign up for this event, call the ACAC, 717-334-5006, or register online, adamsarts.org.
