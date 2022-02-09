Little Round Top and Sykes Avenue in Gettysburg National Military Park will be closed from today, Wednesday, through Friday, and again from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16.
“A maximum of 63 trees will be removed along both sides of Sykes Avenue. The removal of these trees will allow for improvements to Little Round Top focused on visitor safety, resource protection, and accessibility for all visitors,” according to a park release.
