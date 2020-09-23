During October, Grace Kelly Salon will host multiple fundraisers to raise money to support Encore’s YWCA Breast Cancer Awareness Support Group, according to a release from the salon.
"For the duration of the month, we will be holding a Breast Cancer Fundraiser Raffle. We have all kinds of items and services from our salon and many other local businesses to raffle off. Tickets are priced out at one ticket for $1 or 10 tickets for $8. The money raised will be donated to Encore Support Group and be put toward breast cancer research and the mammogram fund," the release reads.
