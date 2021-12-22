WellSpan Health delivered $187.9 million in community benefits to South Central Pennsylvania during the 2021 fiscal year. As reported in its Community Benefit Report available on Wellspan.org, this investment was an intentional effort designed to benefit our communities through charity care, Medicaid shortfall, free care, and community programs and outreach.
“At WellSpan, we take our role as a non-profit healthcare system to heart by investing in communities, caring for vulnerable patient populations across the service area, and benchmarking our community investments nationally and regionally to ensure we are meeting our charitable mission,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health.
