As Rock Chapel approaches its 250th anniversary next year, a heritage service is planned at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Marian Witherow, former vice regent of the Gettysburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is to speak on Susanna Wesley and the impact of her religious teaching on her sons, John and Charles Wesley, who are considered founders of Methodism.
A freewill offering is to be taken to initiate cemetery restoration efforts for “God’s Acre,” adjacent to the chapel, according to a release.
The church is at 4730 Oxford Road, York Springs.
The cornerstone of Rock Chapel, the first Methodist Episcopal Church in Adams County, was laid in 1773 but the structure was not completed until 1776 due to lack of funds and was used as a sheep fold in the interim.
“From 1815 until 1849, the congregations, or “classes” as they were originally called, were large. Revivals were frequent and extensive. Membership embraced many of the finest families in the area. During those years, the circuit of which Rock Chapel was a part extended from Waynesboro to York, about 40 congregations in number. Rock Chapel had more members, with the exception of Gettysburg, than any other class on the circuit.”
The chapel was rebuilt in 1849 by Jacob A. Myers at a cost of $800. A still-existing graveyard, known as “God’s Acre,” was established during this time. During the Civil War, when General Ewell’s Confederate Troops camped at Heidlersburg, formerly Starrytown, blankets from the Heike’s Woolen Mill were hidden in the attic of the chapel in order to protect them from confiscation by the Confederates.
By the turn of the century and as years passed and populations shifted, the congregation dwindled. The membership was three in 1967 and the church was officially closed in 1982. It is currently under the care of York Springs United Methodist Church.
Annual events include a hymn sing, a heritage service on the second Sunday in September, and Christmas Eve candlelight services. The church is available for tours and weddings.
Rock Chapel is the oldest Methodist Church West of the Susquehanna River and is recognized by the state of Pennsylvania as a historical site. In 2021, the church went through some major interior renovations, but remains much as it was originally, lacking electricity and running water, and no facilities onsite.
