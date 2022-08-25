As Rock Chapel approaches its 250th anniversary next year, a heritage service is planned at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Marian Witherow, former vice regent of the Gettysburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is to speak on Susanna Wesley and the impact of her religious teaching on her sons, John and Charles Wesley, who are considered founders of Methodism.

 

