Totem Pole Playhouse will offer “pay what you can” Saturday performances during the Labor Day weekend.
Totem Pole Playhouse will offer special “pay what you can” performances of its current offering, “On Golden Pond,” Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. “in honor of our incredibly supportive community and the Labor Day Holiday,” according to a playhouse release.
Many professional theaters across the country present “pay what you can” performances each season as a way to offer patrons who can’t afford full price an opportunity to see live theater, according to the release.
Any unsold seats will be offered for each of the Saturday, Sept. 2, shows two hours before curtain at the box office the day of the performance for whatever price patrons are able to pay; the tickets will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.
The box office opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 2. Note: “Pay what you can” is not eligible for any discounts and tickets cannot be purchased online or by phone. All requests must be purchased in-person at the box office.
Totem Pole Playhouse is located just off US Route 30 in Caledonia State Park between Chambersburg and Gettysburg.
Those who can afford to pay full price are still encouraged to do so and can purchase their tickets and reserve seats ahead of time at www.totempoleplayhouse.org, or by calling 717-352-2164.
