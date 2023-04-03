The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of March 31.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Lesa Cavicchio, of New Oxford, was found guilty of failing to report income to the York-Adams Tax Bureau for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Feb. 10, 2022, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $237.11.
Tammy Deshong, 53, of New Oxford, was found guilty of harassment by physical contact Oct. 24, 2022, in Hamilton Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $222.64.
Barry Utz Jr., 36, of New Oxford, was found guilty of defiant trespass Nov. 8, 2022, in New Oxford and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $314.82.
Jeneva Alvarez, 48, of York Springs, was found guilty of failing to obtain a dog license in 2022 for a dog over the age of three months Oct. 18, 2022, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $206.64.
Daniel Shelton, 45, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of reckless endangerment, harassment, and two counts of simple assault March 15, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Chastity Gross, 49, of East Berlin, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, driving with a blood alcohol content between .10-.16, and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Jan. 11, in Berwick Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Vargas, 22, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the speed limit by 23 mph Feb. 15, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Charles Tranum, 69, of Orrtanna, was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and two counts of harassment by communication March 11, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
