The VFW Post 15 announced a Memorial Day Veterans Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. in the veteran’s section of Evergreen Cemetery.

The ceremony will honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion in defense of a free nation. Co- sponsoring organizations include American Legion Post 202 and Battlefield Detachment of the Marine Corps League, their auxiliaries, and affiliate organizations. Other veteran organizations are invited to participate by contacting Bill Hewitt at hewittw@embarqmail.com.

