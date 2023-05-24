The VFW Post 15 announced a Memorial Day Veterans Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. in the veteran’s section of Evergreen Cemetery.
The ceremony will honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion in defense of a free nation. Co- sponsoring organizations include American Legion Post 202 and Battlefield Detachment of the Marine Corps League, their auxiliaries, and affiliate organizations. Other veteran organizations are invited to participate by contacting Bill Hewitt at hewittw@embarqmail.com.
The guest speaker will be Col. Pete Lindquist, US Air Force Retired. He was as accomplished command pilot with over 4,000 flying hours and 500 combat hours is Southeast Asia. His education includes a master’s degree from Webster College, and completion of the Air War College and Army Command and General Staff College. His family retired to Gettysburg in 2013, where he has served as a docent at the Eisenhower National Historic Site. In retirement he served as vice president for operations for the Air Force Memorial Foundation and managing director of the National Air Force Memorial foundation.
The commander of the USS Gettysburg, Capt. Justin Hodges, has also been invited to provide comments.
The 45-minute ceremony includes the presentation of wreaths and honors from the Adams County Allied Vets Honor Guard. The public, along with veterans, family members and their friends are invited to attend.
