The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Sept. 1.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jason Rabanales, 27, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of driving with an open container of alcohol, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving an unregistered vehicle March 2, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was held for county court.
Whitney Weaver, 25, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .16, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 18 mph, and disregarding a traffic lane June 3, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ricky Carter Jr., 38, of Hanover, was charged with two counts of simple assault and two counts of harassment by physical contact Aug. 21, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Trent Nieves, 28, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving on a license suspended for drug violations, and following too closely July 11, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Bailey Biggerstaff, 20, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance July 14, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Scott Ackerman, 30, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count of recklessly endangering another person June 4, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Scott Kronmeyer, 59, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment by physical contact May 22, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Donald Almstrom, 46, of York, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility March 28, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
