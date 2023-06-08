majestic

Christian McBride to perform at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time Grammy award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride to perform at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

From jazz, to R&B, pop/rock, hip-hop/neo-soul, to classical, McBride is a luminary to audiences worldwide, according to a release from the Majestic. The free performance is funded by the Sunderman Chamber Music Foundation. Reservations are required.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.