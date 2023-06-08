The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time Grammy award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride to perform at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.
From jazz, to R&B, pop/rock, hip-hop/neo-soul, to classical, McBride is a luminary to audiences worldwide, according to a release from the Majestic. The free performance is funded by the Sunderman Chamber Music Foundation. Reservations are required.
Named DownBeat Magazine’s Bassist, Producer, and Jazz Artist of 2022, McBride is the artistic director of the historic Newport Jazz Festival, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.
McBride is also an educator and advocate as the artistic director of Jazz House KiDS, and the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Summer Sessions. In addition to consistent touring, McBride hosts NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” and “The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian” on SiriusXM.
In addition to performing at the Majestic on June 22, McBride will be the featured guest artist of the Gettysburg Jazz Camp, at Gettysburg College.
“Christian McBride is the ideal artist to feature both at the Majestic and the Gettysburg Jazz Camp. He electrifies audiences with his artistry and is an outstanding advocate for music education, inspiring communities of all ages to participate in and enjoy this diverse body of music,” observed Dr. James Day, director of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College. “We are thrilled to have an artist of Christian’s caliber perform in our community and work with our students. In concert he will be joined by a band of outstanding musicians. These are certain to be unforgettable events.”
Tickets for the McBride concert are free through the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, or by calling 717-337-8200. Reservations are required and must be made in person or by phone. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.