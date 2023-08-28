The national celebration of Constitution Week begins Sept. 17. The weeklong commemoration of America’s important document is one of the country’s least known official observances, according to a release from the local DAR.
“The Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties and freedom, and to ensure those inalienable rights to every American,” the release reads.
The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started many years ago by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, the organization petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated to the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The aims of the celebration are to (1) emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, preserving it for posterity; (2) inform the people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life; and (3) encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787, according to the release.
“The United States of America functions as a Republic under the Constitution, which is the oldest document still in active use that outlines the self-government of a people. This landmark idea that men had the inalienable right as individuals to be free and live their lives under their own governance was the impetus of the American Revolution. Today, the Constitution stands as an icon of freedom for people around the world,” the release reads.
Churches, schools, courthouses, firehouses, veterans’ homes, city governments, and individuals are encouraged to ring bells on Sept. 17, for one minute at 4 p.m. EST in all time zones so bells are heard simultaneously from coast to coast as Constitution Week kicks off.
The celebration of Constitution Week also includes displays. The Gettysburg Chapter of DAR will have a display in the Adams County Public Library commemorating the historic event. This year’s display will include proclamations from local and national politicians.
DAR has served America for 133 years. In 1928, the group began work on a building as a memorial to the Constitution. John Russell Pope, architect of the Jefferson Memorial, was commissioned to design the performing arts center, known as DAR Constitution Hall. DAR Constitution Hall is one of the only structures erected in tribute to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the world, DAR has over 190,000 members with approximately 3,000 chapters in all 50 states and 13 foreign countries, according to the organization’s release. The DAR has long promoted patriotism through commemorative celebrations, memorials, scholarships and activities for children, and programs for new immigrants. There is a chapter in Gettysburg. For more information, contact gettysburg@pssdar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.