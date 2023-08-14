The dance competition team at Vibe Performing Arts, known as “The Pulse,” recently competed at the Imagine National Dance Competition in Hershey, PA, which included dance studios from across the country.
The team earned the following honors:
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 12:17 am
Emeline Hause was crowned National Premier Petite Miss Imagine, becoming the National Champion in the Level 2 Petite Title Category. Emeline also won third place in the Level 2 Petite Solo Category with the same routine choreographed by Hope Lawrence.
Jillian Zinn also became first place National Champion in the Level 3 Petite Solo Category as well as first runner up for National Petite Miss Imagine with a routine Choreographed by PaigebErdman. Additionally, Zoe Hertz placed sixth overall in the Level 3 Petite Solo Category.
Gabrielle Geib became the first place National Champion in the Level 1 Petite Solo Category with a routine choreographed by Annie Luschowski. Kensington Craigie also placed sixth in this category.
Nyla Smith and Lucy Heaton placed fourth and fifth overall, respectively, in the Level 1 Teen Solo Category.
Tessa Lautenslager placed sixth overall in the Level 2 Junior Solo Category.
Jillian Zinn and Lily Preece became third place National Champions in the Level 3 Junior Duo Category. Kaiya Raezer and Aleena Peglow placed both seventh and 10th overall with their two duos in the same category.
Vibe’s Group Routines performed phenomenally, taking home two second place awards, three third place awards, a fourth place award, and an eighth place award in their respective categories.
In addition, Isabella Rosensteel was awarded a $1,000 Discovery Spotlight Scholarship and Jillian Zinn received a $600 World Dance Pageant Scholarship.
Ava Rife won the Photogenic Award in the 11 and Under Category, while Jillian Zinn won the Costume Award in the 11 and Under Category. Additionally, Paige Erdman, a teacher and choreographer at Vibe, received the 11 and Under Choreography Award.
Finally, Vibe had four group routines make it to the “No Limits” Final Championships, with the Large Hip Hop group, choreographed by Trinity O’Neill, taking third place overall in the finals.
