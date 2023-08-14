dance

The Pulse dance team from Vibe Performing Arts recently competed in Hershey, placing in several categories. (Submitted Photo)

The dance competition team at Vibe Performing Arts, known as “The Pulse,” recently competed at the Imagine National Dance Competition in Hershey, PA, which included dance studios from across the country.

The team earned the following honors:

