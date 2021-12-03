Luca Lee Cassatt, son of Heather Marie Geist and Nathan Lee Cassatt and brother to 4-year-old Lyra Olivia Cassatt of Chambersburg, was born Dec. 1, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, weighing in at eight pounds. Grandparents include Marlena Lee Deter and Gene Deter, both of Chambersburg, Gary Lee Cassatt Jr. and Cathy Cassatt, both of Shippensburg, and Kelly J. Hewitt of Willoughby, Ohio. Great-grandparents are Gary Lee Cassatt Sr. and Betty Cassatt, both of Gettysburg, and Ralph Beamer and Darlene Beamer, both of Orrtanna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.