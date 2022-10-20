The YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County made what it describes as “the difficult decision” to cancel the CommUnity Spirit 10-Mile Race set for Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a YWCA release.

“As you may recall, the 10-Miler was conceived as an alternative to the YWCA’s 30-year-old Spirit of Gettysburg 5K, which was run for the final time last June. Revised National Park Service rules prohibit the staging of running events on park service roadways,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.