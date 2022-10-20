The YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County made what it describes as “the difficult decision” to cancel the CommUnity Spirit 10-Mile Race set for Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a YWCA release.
“As you may recall, the 10-Miler was conceived as an alternative to the YWCA’s 30-year-old Spirit of Gettysburg 5K, which was run for the final time last June. Revised National Park Service rules prohibit the staging of running events on park service roadways,” the release reads.
The change to the Superintendents Compendium, provided for public review and comment between Jan. 19 and Feb. 17, 2021, read: “Organized race events are prohibited on park-owned roadways including the commemorative system of avenues within the park.”
“The 10-Miler, then, was designed as our new event, new distance, and new course, minus any roadways owned by the park service. Or so we thought,” the release reads.
Having previously staged events on well-known park roads such as Seminary and Reynolds avenues, and by benefit of many of the folks involved having resided in the Gettysburg area for many years, the group figured it knew the park service-owned roads, according to the release.
“Our 10-Miler was explicitly designed to include the full community (town and country) winding through the borough, out Steinwehr Avenue, and onto Millerstown Road, then Red Rock, Water Works, and Scott Roads before turning around and heading back into town for a finish on Johns Avenue, behind the Heritage Center building. A long and beautiful course, designed specifically not to include park service roadways,” the release reads.
Unbeknownst to the run planners, park service rules state, “The only park-owned roads that are not part of the commemorative system of avenues are Granite Schoolhouse Lane, Wheatfield Road, and Millerstown Road. All three roads were present at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg in different forms.”
This was brought to the YWCA’s attention via a telephone call last Friday, Oct. 14.
“We had not consulted or advised the NPS of our planned course, not out of neglect but simply because we did not think it was necessary. We never even considered it. We applied for and obtained the required permits from the Borough of Gettysburg, Cumberland Township, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation,” the release reads.
Millerstown Road was to be a vital component of the 10-mile run, according to the release. It leaves Emmitsburg Road and provides a stunning view as it descends down to Red Rock Road. Without Millerstown Road, there simply cannot be a CommUnity Spirit 10-Mile Race, according to the YWCA.
“It should be noted that National Park Services officials contacted us again and graciously arranged for a Monday afternoon meeting, in order to see if we could agree on a way to stage our event within guidelines and not have to cancel it. After a good discussion, we decided to defer our final decision until the next morning,” the release reads.
On Tuesday morning, folks at the YWCA determined the proposed alterations would significantly compromised the race-day experience runners would undoubtedly expect. “The final decision was painful but obvious,” according to the release.
In a situation such as this, it’s easy to wonder how this could have happened, especially just two weeks away from race day, questioning how organizers were not aware of this situation, or why someone didn’t know about Millerstown Road, or perhaps the park service should have been consulted, YWCA planners pondered.
“The YWCA Events Coordination and 10-Mile Race team accepts full responsibility for any lack of knowledge, assumptions, and errors of omission,” the release reads. “Was this an oversight? Most definitely. A careless oversight? No.”
The team has worked through myriad details over the past days, weeks, and months, spending time and money to make even the smallest details memorable for the runners, but there was one more thing, a big thing, as it turns out, they could have done but did not think to do, believing the planned course traversed public highways.
The YWCA assured all those who signed up for the run they will receive a full refund of their registration fees, along with a “heartfelt apology to our runners, sponsors, and volunteers.”
“An idea was born back in January, hoping it would be a first-class experience in year one with a chance of evolving into a signature event for the YWCA, a destination race for runners, and something of a tradition for our community,” the release reads. “We are sorry. We will keep trying.”
For more information, contact Mark Purdy at the YWCA at 717-334-9171, ext. 113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.