Various state departments are urging Pennsylvanians to pay attention to weather forecasts and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions and brutal cold this holiday weekend, according to a joint release from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Pa. State Police (PSP), Pa. Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and the Pa. Departments of Agriculture and Health.

“Many people are traveling to spend time with friends and family this weekend, so it’s important to know the forecast for your home, your destination and points along your intended travel route,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “We can’t control the weather, but we each can control how informed and prepared we are, so that we can make decisions that keep our loved ones safe.”

