Parkinson’s Third Thursday, a Parkinson’s education and support group at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, meets the third Thursday of each month. All are welcome.
The agenda includes: 1-2 p.m., Educational seminar; 2-2:15 p.m., Break; and 2:15-3:15 p.m. Peer support.
The April 21 seminar will feature villager and multi-media artist Edna Stinefelt who will discuss transforming stress into peace and calm with Neurographic art. Creativity stimulates dopamine, the “feel good” neurotransmitter, and causes brain cells to be activated in a way that transforms stress and chaos into calm. Learn how Neurographic art can be an aid for tremors, anxiety, chronic pain, grief, and more. No art talent or experience necessary, and supplies will be provided.
There is no cost to participate in the group, and registration is not required. Its mission is to empower people with Parkinson’s, care partners, family, and friends by offering education on specific topics, followed by peer support.
Questions may be directed to villagers Helen Stratton at 864-915-0710, Daune Wynn at 717-624-2594, or email parkinsonetwork@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons. For the safety of the village community, those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
