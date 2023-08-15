The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Aug. 14.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Brian Lenahan, 60, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 25, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
Donald Mennapace, 29, of Biglerville, was charged with one count of driving on a suspended license for the third violation June 23, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Charles Dean, 39, of York, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, and reckless driving June 24, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Wilson Richardson Jr., 55, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving an unregistered vehicle June 4, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Victoria Harris, 31, of Big Pool, Md., was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it criminally June 21, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
