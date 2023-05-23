For more than one hundred years, fallen United States servicemembers were buried with honor at Gettysburg National Cemetery.
This Memorial Day weekend, lesser-known stories of those interred within the hallowed ground will be explored, according to a park service release.
Join park rangers from Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site as they discuss the creation and history of Gettysburg National Cemetery and highlight stories of several servicemembers from each of America’s armed conflicts, from the Civil War through Vietnam, who were laid to rest between 1863 and 1971.
“As the final resting place for over 6,000 men and women who served the United States in conflicts from the 1860s through the 1970s, Gettysburg National Cemetery is a fitting place to remember the meaning of Memorial Day and how the United States remembers its fallen,” the release reads.
This free, 90-minute program takes place Saturday, May 27, at 6 pm. Meet at the Taneytown Road entrance of the Gettysburg National Cemetery for this guided walking tour, focusing on stories of some of the fallen veterans buried there.
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site are cosponsoring this event. For additional information and updates, visit nps.gov/gett or nps.gov/eise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.