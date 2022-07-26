The Hanover Area Historical Society is presenting free outdoor concerts on the first Wednesdays of the month throughout the summer.
Upcoming concerts will be the first Wednesdays of August and September at the 1912 Warehime/Myers Mansion, located at 305 Baltimore St., Hanover, which is a perfect setting for Big Band programs, according to a society release.
The July concert was an old-fashioned patriotic brass band tribute to the military and first responders.
The HSO Brass Band, led by Conductor Larry Kuntz, invited children up to stand behind their favorite instrument.
Upcoming concerts are planned for August and September. For more information, contact Mikele Stillman at mgshistoryexpress@outlook.com or 717-630-9339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.