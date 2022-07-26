Enjoying the free concert
An afternoon rainstorm let up long enough for the recent Hanover Area Historical Society’s highlight concert of the year, featuring the Hanover Symphony Orchestra’s All Brass Band in arrangements of patriotic and popular tunes. The concert, on the lawn of the Warehime-Myers Mansion, 305 Baltimore St. in Hanover, drew a large crowd of all ages. At the start of the event, the Hanover Allied Veteran Honor Guard posted the flag, and a ceremony honored veterans, and local police and fire departments and first responders. The concert series comtinues the first Wednesdays in August and September. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

The Hanover Area Historical Society is presenting free outdoor concerts on the first Wednesdays of the month throughout the summer.

Upcoming concerts will be the first Wednesdays of August and September at the 1912 Warehime/Myers Mansion, located at 305 Baltimore St., Hanover, which is a perfect setting for Big Band programs, according to a society release.

