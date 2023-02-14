Pennsylvania hunters harvested some tremendous black bears in the 2022 seasons, including three of more than 700 pounds and 11 that topped 600 pounds, according to a Pa. Game Commission release.

“Those were among 3,170 taken overall. That was down from 3,621 in 2021, but still enough to rank the harvest as the 14th largest all time,” the release reads.

