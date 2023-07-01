A burglar assaulted Berwick Township residents with a hammer early Friday, according to a post on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
About 5:30 a.m., a man entered a residence on Kinneman Road and “assaulted both elderly homeowners with a hammer and stole cash,” according to the post.
“The suspect then fled the scene,” according to the post. The location is near Abbottstown.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Gettysburg, are investigating the burglary/robbery/ aggravated assault incident, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Trooper Matthew Hochberg at 717-334-8111, according to the post.
Also, a reward is being offered by Crimestoppers, whose hotline is 717-334-8057, according to the post.
