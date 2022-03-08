After a two-year hiatus because of pandemic restrictions, the popular local Irish folk band Irishtown Road will once again perform their unique brand of traditional and original Irish jigs, reels, ballads and rebel songs to live crowds during Irish-American Heritage Month.
Irishtown Road will perform at three area venues in March, according to a release from the band.
On Thursday March 17, Irishtown Road reprises its annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition by appearing at Bay City Restaurant and Lounge in Hanover, 110 Eisenhower Drive, 6-10 p.m. The evening will feature some “old friends” as former members of the band sit in for portions of the evening, according to the release.
On Friday March 18, the band will perform in the Public House at The Markets in Hanover, 1649 Broadway, 6:30-9:30 p.m. The band will also appear at McCleary’s Pub, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, Pa., on Saturday March 19, 4-7 p.m.
“Irishtown Road is one of the Adams-Hanover area’s longest-tenured Irish musical groups and is celebrating their 25th year of performing.
The band’s versatile repertoire leans towards traditional Irish songs (some in the Irish language) and traditionally-arranged original work featuring intricate vocal harmonies and instrumental variety,” the release reads.
With four albums to its credit, the band is firmly established as a fixture in the regional Celtic music scene, according to the release.
Irishtown Road is comprised of guitarist/fiddler Brian Colgan and sibling Eileen Colgan Bowling playing tin whistle and accordion.
Additionally, Brian’s son, Jesse Colgan, tunes in with bodhran and percussion; Eileen’s son, Noah Niedererr, guitar and mandolin; and Denny Seitz, banjo, autoharp.
The name of the band comes from the main road in Irishtown, the small eastern Adams County village where the Colgan ancestors settled after emigrating from County Tyrone in the north of Ireland in the mid-19th century, according to the release.
For more information, including a complete performance schedule and music availability, visit the band’s website at www.irishtownroad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.