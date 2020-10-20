Adams County
Gettysburg Democracy for America (DFA) is hosting a virtual meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21. Retired Dickinson College Constitutional law professor Christine Kellett and retired FBI agent and current congressional candidate Todd Rowley will lead a discussion of the Constitution, the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), and the 2020 elections. The public is invited to attend. If you are not a DFA member and wish to attend, e-mail Jeanne Duffy at jduffy@gettysburg.edu to receive a Zoom link on Wednesday.
