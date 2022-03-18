The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of March 7.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Aaron Keeney, 24, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of harassment and one misdemeanor count of simple assault Feb. 4, 2022, in Littlestown Borough. The case was waived to county court.
Jonah Mackey, 24, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one count each of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia May 21, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Casey Fleetwood, 36, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of careless driving and disregard for traffic lane; one misdemeanor count each of marijuana - small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and four misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 17, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kyliel Colbert, 21, of Chambersburg, Pa., was charged with three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 19, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brad Fairbanks, 38, of Thurmont, Md., was charged with one misdemeanor count each of harassment and stalking - repeatedly communicating to cause fear Feb. 5, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was held for county court.
Marvin Lund, Jr., 42, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one count each of driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, and 2 misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Dec. 3, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Hannah Wilson, 22, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each driving an unregistered vehicle and driving while operator's privilege suspended or revoked; five misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered; and one felony count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent or manufacture or deliver Nov. 20, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Bernard James, 33, of Littlestown, was charged with one count harassment and one misdemeanor count of simple assault Jan. 12, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Bryan Cherry, 41, of Fayetteville, Pa., was charged with one misdemeanor count each of stalking and harassment Dec. 20, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Emily Benson, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, one misdemeanor count each of marijuana- small amount for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 9, 2021, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ashley Bodnar, 32 of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with one count each of careless driving and driving while operator's privilege suspended or revoked, and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 26, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tina Eyster, 53, of Littlestown, was charged with one count harassment and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, Dec. 28, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Ewing, 22, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one count each of careless driving, reckless driving, disregard of a traffic lane, and driving with a suspended or revoked license; and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, Feb. 6, 2022, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Miller, 33 of Hanover, Pa., was charged with two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Aug. 25, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dylan Craig, 24, of Littlestown, was charged with one count driving while operator's privilege suspended or revoked, one misdemeanor count each of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 16, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
