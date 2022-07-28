yazoo

Yazoo Mills near New Oxford is marking its 120 years and has completed a 60,000-square-foot expansion. (Photo Courtesy Timothy Dennis/Yazoo Mills)

 Timothy J Dennis

Yazoo Mills Inc., America’s largest family-owned and operated manufacturers of paper tubes and cores, has reached its historical mark of 120 years in business and continued growth, according to a Yazoo release.

What began as a yarn and textile mill in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 1902, the company has grown to become the largest privately owned paper tube and core manufacturer in the country, according to the release. In its early years, Yazoo produced its own cores to wind rope and twine.

