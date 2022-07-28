Yazoo Mills Inc., America’s largest family-owned and operated manufacturers of paper tubes and cores, has reached its historical mark of 120 years in business and continued growth, according to a Yazoo release.
What began as a yarn and textile mill in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 1902, the company has grown to become the largest privately owned paper tube and core manufacturer in the country, according to the release. In its early years, Yazoo produced its own cores to wind rope and twine.
After a move to New York in 1928, Hanover in 1936, and a change to ownership in 1961, Yazoo dedicated all manufacturing to the paper tube and core industry.
“To this day, Yazoo continues to manufacture 100% recycled products and is the supplier of choice for a wide range of industries, ranging from tapes, labels and flexible packaging, to plastics, papers, films, foams, wires, reels, and more,” the release reads.
In its 120th year, the company continues to grow with the latest expansion of its second plant in Hanover, Pa. Completed in the spring, the 60,000 square feet of additional manufacturing and warehouse space is in response to the growing demand for the company’s products and services.
Yazoo Mills now operates two state-of-the-art facilities totaling 300,000 square feet. In addition, the company has begun to expand its production capacity with the installation of several automated machines and increased its workforce to more than 200 employees.
“Yazoo Mills is exceptionally proud to have reached this momentous milestone, and they’ve dedicated this success to their customers, partners, and all employees—past and present. Over the course of the year, they are paying homage to this unyielding support and years in business through a company hardback history book, commemorative logos, updated facility signage, events and tradeshows, and employee appreciation activities throughout the year. Yazoo Mills looks forward to continued success and many more years of offering a quality product made in the USA,” the release reads.
