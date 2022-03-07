Cumberland Township Police Department has identified a woman accused of making off with baby formula from a local grocery store last month.
The suspect, Leah Parrish, from Baltimore, Md., was charged with retail theft, a first degree misdemeanor, police said.
Police were initially called to Weis Markets, 735 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, on Feb. 15, where the store’s loss prevention employee said it was determined through video surveillance 21 canisters of Similac infant formula, valued at $377.79, were taken on Feb. 8, according to Cumberland Township Police.
The employee provided police with surveillance video showing a suspect and a vehicle. The video showed a woman pushing a shopping cart, and a small dark-colored four-door car.
Cumberland Township Police said they “identified the pictured subject as Leah Lexus Lorne Parrish, a 29-year-old of Baltimore.”
Parrish is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat on April 27, at 9:45 a.m., according to a magisterial docket.
