With gratitude to its generous donors, the Adams County Community Foundation awarded $120,000 in grants through its Adams County Grants program, according to a foundation release.
“These grants help local nonprofits become more effective, move low-income residents toward self-sufficiency, and support collaborative projects that advance affordable housing, transportation, and economic development,” the release reads.
Adams County Grants are made possible by individuals, families, and businesses who have contributed to The Fund for Adams County, the foundation’s growing, permanent endowment used to address the needs of the community today and prepare for the needs of tomorrow, according to the release.
• Adams County Farmers Market, $21,000
A new year-round food programs coordinator will support the market’s farm and small business vendors, administer food voucher programs that stretch the budgets of elderly and low-income people in our community, and assist the market manager with expansion efforts.
• Adams County Office for Aging, $13,000
Renovations to the Gettysburg office will make the entrance doors and restrooms fully accessible.
• St. James Lutheran Church, $16,000
Upgrades to the kitchen at St. James Youth House, situated next door to the Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. resource center, will enable the homeless shelter to provide breakfast.
• New Hope Ministries, $25,000
Hiring a full-time workforce navigator will expand New Hope Ministries’ workforce development efforts in Adams County. The workforce navigator helps employers to advance, train and certify employees, and provides guidance to candidates as they work their way to stability and improved household earnings.
• Community Media of South Central PA, $25,000
Select nonprofits will work together to develop video content and targeted messages to highlight their organizations’ economic and social benefits and the populations they serve with a goal of improving their fund development and volunteer recruitment efforts.
• Main Street Gettysburg, $20,000
This challenge grant will help Main Street Gettysburg raise the funds needed to build a new welcome center on Baltimore Street, supporting the community’s growing tourism industry.
“Adams County Grants are fueled by numerous donors who have created their own charitable funds to be used by the Community Foundation to address the current and evolving needs of Adams County,” the release reads.
These generous supporters include Thomas E. and Florence B. Metz, Jack and Bobbie Phillips, John S. and Kimberly L. Phillips, Eric and Suzanne Flynn, Thomas P. and Roberta C. Henninger, Fred and Rita Diehl, Donald H. and Mildred C. Hershey, M.C. Jones, Sharon Trew Cline Magraw, Charles Ritter, James D. and Eleanor B. Sheen, George and Roberta Wood, and the legacy of founding father Ben Franklin.
About the Adams County Community Foundation
The Adams County Community Foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County. In addition to The Fund for Adams County, the foundation also provides a home for a variety of charitable funds created by donors including endowments directed to a specific organization or purpose, scholarship funds, and donor-advised funds, which may make distributions anywhere in Pennsylvania or across the country.
