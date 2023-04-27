Serpe

Serpe

With gratitude to its generous donors, the Adams County Community Foundation awarded $120,000 in grants through its Adams County Grants program, according to a foundation release.

“These grants help local nonprofits become more effective, move low-income residents toward self-sufficiency, and support collaborative projects that advance affordable housing, transportation, and economic development,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.