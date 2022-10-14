Adams County
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
————
Fishing Spinners For Trout, a seminar by Frank Nale sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. For more information, contact Dave Swope at swopeda@hotmail.com.
————
HGAC’s final Architectural Warehouse Day for the year is Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg. Ever-changing inventory of antiques and collectables for restoration activities, also end-of-year sale prices. After Oct. 15, the warehouse will accept donations by appointment. Shoppers seeking a particular item can schedule an appointment. Email request to histgettyac@aol.com or call 717- 334-5185 and leave a voicemail with name and number. An HGAC member will return the call.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County’s final Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1–5 p.m. at Hollabaugh’s Orchard, 545 Carlisle Road, Biglerville, following a trail guide, free event, open to all rain or shine. No dogs. Walk is two miles, gravel trail, some hills. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Barlow
Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, 2005 Taneytown Road, will hold a drive-thru Pit Beef or Pulled Pork Platter fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 12 noon until sold out. Platters, which are $10, include a large sandwich, bag of chips, soda or water. Purchase of a sandwich only for $8.
Bendersville
Girlfriends will meet at the Elkhorn Restaurant on Tuesday Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Biglerville
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Caper on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Plenty of free parking.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at Gettysburg Family Restaurant Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Call or email Nancy if planning to attend to have a seating count.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will host a potpie dinner, Sunday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only; bring your own containers, no glass. PCCW will be having a bake sale.
East Berlin
East Berlin will host a haunted trail fundraiser on Oct. 22, (rain date Oct. 23) 6-9 p.m. to benefit the community park on North Avenue. This is intended for youth and adults ages 13 and up. Cost is $5, cash only.
Fairfield
Fall and winter clothing giveaway, Oct. 22, for families in the Fairfield community at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off of clean gently worn fall/winter clothing donations, 8-11 a.m.; free shopping, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothing needed for all sizes from infants to adults including maternity. Sort clothing by size and gender, and label. No shoes.
————
Fairfield Area Historical Society presents “Fairfield is Burning,” a story of two fires that define the town’s history, on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. All welcome. Light refreshments.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Friday Special is 6-ounce flat iron steak, three breaded shrimp, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert. Menu is also available. Kitchen open 5-7:30 p.m.
————
St. James Lutheran Church will host a benefit concert, An Evening of Spiritual and Sacred Songs to Warm the Heart, Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. Jesse Holt, lyric tenor, will be the featured vocalist with David Chapman as accompanist. Suzanne Hubbard, classically-trained pianist, will play a selection of music. Donations will be accepted to benefit Adams County Literacy Council and SCCAP.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 12 noon at Perkin’s Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans, collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Breakfast and lunch available. Fully accessible. Free parking.
————
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., will hold a rummage and bake sale Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fill a bag with clothing $1 on Saturday. All proceeds benefit local charities.
————
Trinity UCC will host a Fall Festival Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction, art, crafts and knits, white elephant table, and bake sale. Soups and sandwiches, eat in or take out, available for purchase both days. Roast beef dinner Friday, 4-7 p.m. For information, call 717-334-7266.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Norlo Park, 3050 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Oct. 18, to walk in the area, with lunch afterwards at Windy Knoll Restaurant, 2685 Spring Road, Chambersburg. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games, and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Littlestown
Fall Fest is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2-4 p.m., rain or shine, at Christ Church Picnic Grove, just north of 131 Christ Church Road. This free event features hayrides, trunk or treat, costume contest, crafts, games, and more, hosted by Littlestown Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops. Call 717-359-9774 or email papack501@gmail.com for more information.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, will be Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. The thrift shop will also be open during the turkey dinner with everything half price.
Elsewhere
Codorus Trail of Treats is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 6:30-9 p.m. at Codorus State Park, pool entrance, $15 per car. Tickets required, www.friendsofcodorus.org. Print tickets for faster admission. No exchanges or refunds. Limited supply. The event features family friendly trick or treating with over 100 display sites; food vendors, disc jockey and CSP Nature Tent, sponsored by Friends of Codorus State Park; contact, codorustreats@gmail.com.
————
St. Vincent’s Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, plans it annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
————
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting a plein air show through Oct. 27, at the guild’s gallery, 32 Carlisle St. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit hanoverareaarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.