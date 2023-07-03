Adams County
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday. July 5, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church with speaker Rev. Herb Sprouse from the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. All men are welcome.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Adams County
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday. July 5, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church with speaker Rev. Herb Sprouse from the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. All men are welcome.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, July 5, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the $4 luncheon, the guest speakers will be from Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth. No reservations needed.
Biglerville
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., will offer a First Thursday Supper and Worship Service July 6. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Service of the Word at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 717-677-6365.
————
Bingo will be held on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food available to purchase. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
————
The Cutshall family reunion will be held Sunday, July 9, pavilion #1 at Oakside Community Park, noon to dusk.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s, York Road, on Wednesday, July 5, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is serving a spaghetti dinner with salad and bread or meatball and sausage sandwiches on July 7, 4:30-7:30 p.m., open to the public. For more information, call 717-334-4614. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 15.
————
American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., is holding a Bike Week sandwich sale in its parking lot, July 7-8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pit beef or pork sandwich with chips and beverage, $12, cash only. Open to public.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at 42 N. Steeplechase, Hunters Crossings Development, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, to walk in the neighborhood, with meal at 11 a.m. Bring a dish or dishes to share (meat/main dish or side/vegetable or dessert). Bottles of water, plastic and paper goods will be provided. Let Jennifer, phone 717-339-9389, know if attending and category of dish/dishes providing.
Littlestown
Chicken BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the Gorsuch Family is being held on Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ACE Hardware parking lot. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Littlestown ACE Hardware, or the day of the event.
Elsewhere
Taneytown Artisan Fest is Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring fine art and crafts for sale, family activities, live entertainment, and food vendors. Admission is free at Taneytown Memorial Park, Md., Route 140 at Park Drive. Call 410-848-7272 for information, or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.