A lecture at the United Lutheran Seminary will discuss “Pope Benedict XVI’s Resignation and Post-Papacy: Medieval Lessons for Next Time.”
The lecture will be conducted by Christopher Bellitto, professor of History at Kean University in Union, N.J. Bellitto is a frequent public speaker and media commentator on church history and contemporary Catholicism. He is also the author of ten books, including most recently "Ageless Wisdom: Lifetime Lessons from the Bible" (Paulist Press, 2016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.