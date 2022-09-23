When the Arendtsville Lions Club contacted Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) to see if there was a need for school supplies for any of their students as school started up again for the 2022-23 year, the answer they received was a bit of a surprise.
According to UAIS Principal Sonia Buckley, the school district does a good job of providing basic instructional supplies, such as pencils, paper, crayons, colored pencils, erasers, and similar educational tools.
In addition, the school had already arranged for students in need to receive backpacks and clothing to start the school year from other organizations.
“I can tell you the one item that we always are running out of, or the kids are loosing, are earbuds. Teachers have kids working on individual programs on the computer, so they require them to have earbuds,” according to Buckley.
Upper Adams School District provides each student in the intermediate school with a laptop computer for use during the school day. The computers are an integral part of instruction, and the use of earbuds allows students to work without districting their peers.
Using the guidance provided by Buckley, the Arendtsville Lions Club found a source for earbuds at a very reasonable price. With the amount of money the club had budgeted for this project, they purchased 475 sets of earbuds, which were recently delivered to the school. Each set of earbuds came in its own case, which was imprinted with the Lions Club logo.
The earbuds will be distributed to students by the teachers on an “as needed” basis throughout the school year.
Dennis Cope is a member of the Arendtsville Lions Club, District 14-C.
