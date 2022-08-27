Adams County

Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans. Vintage collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Xavier Cafe serving American and Latino breakfast and lunch menu prepared by the Hispanic community. Fully accessible. Free parking.

