The board of directors of ACNB Corporation, financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc., approved a plan to repurchase, in open market and privately negotiated transactions, up to 261,000, or approximately 3 percent, of the outstanding shares of the corporation’s common stock, according to an ACNB release.
In announcing the new program, James P. Helt, president and chief executive officer of ACNB Corporation, said, “The board of directors believes that the repurchase of ACNB Corporation’s common stock represents an attractive opportunity for both the corporation and its shareholders. The approval of this stock repurchase program reinforces the long-term commitment to ACNB Corporation shareholders due to the potential for enhanced shareholder investment value over time.”
