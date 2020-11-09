The Gettysburg High School Alumni Council will meet on Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Garden Room of the Administration Building, 900 Biglerville Road. The Garden Room is on the lower level; an elevator is available. Any graduate of Gettysburg High School is welcome to attend the meeting.
