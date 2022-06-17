Main Street Gettysburg has achieved designation as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards, according to a release issued Thursday by Jill Sellers, Main Street Gettysburg president.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach, according to the release.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and chief executive officer of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours, according to the release. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into the community.
Main Street Gettysburg’s performance is annually evaluated by Pennsylvania Downtown Center, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
“Main Street Gettysburg is very proud to continue our relationship with Main Street America,” said Sellers. “Main Street Gettysburg is always engaged in strategies to ensure the future viability of our local economy and downtown business district, and accreditation helps us achieve those goals.”
The past year has been packed full of activity for Main Street Gettysburg, according to the release.
“The organization has made significant progress on many major projects in the historic district. The Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) was renewed for another seven years to continue public relations and marketing of the avenue’s 70 businesses and attractions. The Baltimore Street Revitalization Project was awarded a Federal Land Access Program (FLAP) Grant in the amount of $800,000 for Design & Engineering and is under consideration for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant, in the amount of $15 million for construction. The Gettysburg Welcome Center, which will build a downtown facility for information and public restrooms, is currently under consideration for funding under the Congressional Appropriation Bill,” the release reads.
