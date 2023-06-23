The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be conducting the annual Mushroom Inquiry to document the past growing year, according to a USDA release.

All mushroom growers in Maryland and Pennsylvania will be contacted about growing area, production, and value of sales for the 2022-2023 season as well as growing intentions for the coming year.

