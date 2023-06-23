The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be conducting the annual Mushroom Inquiry to document the past growing year, according to a USDA release.
All mushroom growers in Maryland and Pennsylvania will be contacted about growing area, production, and value of sales for the 2022-2023 season as well as growing intentions for the coming year.
“It is important that all mushroom growers participate in the inquiry so that accurate statistics are published,” said King Whetstone, NASS Northeastern Regional director. “Mushroom statistics are used to help support the industry in many ways and are evidence of the health and well-being of this important commodity.”
Growers should receive a questionnaire by early July. Those who do not receive a questionnaire should contact the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 800-498-1518. Survey respondents are encouraged to use the new Respondent Portal at agcounts.usda.gov.
“We urge grower members to participate in this survey,” said Rachel Roberts, president of the American Mushroom Institute. “American Mushroom uses the data from these reports to educate lawmakers and regulatory agencies about the significance of the mushroom industry on local, federal, and state economies, and help AMI reinforce the significant impact of mushroom businesses when advocating for policies that support the mushroom industry here in the Pennsylvania area and across the country.”
The information provided by survey respondents will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, responses will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form.
The data will be published in the annual Mushrooms report to be released on Aug. 25. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/. For more information, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 800-498-1518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.