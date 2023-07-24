award

The Gettysburg Young Marines recently won the Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Award for Division 1. (Submitted Photo)

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Young Marines, a national youth organization, recently announced the Young Marines unit winners of the Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Award, which includes a unit of local youth.

The award honors six units, one award per division, for drug demand reduction efforts through community education and peer-to-peer role modeling, according to a Young Marines release. The announcement was made at the Young Marines Awards Banquet in Dale City, Virginia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.