A demonstration called “Denouncing Confederate Monuments” is planned April 9 at Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP), according to a \release issued Friday by a group called Disrupt Confederate Reverence.
The event is intended to “condemn Confederate monuments which glorify the murderous, enslaving, and treasonous Confederacy and call for their legal removal by Congress,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.