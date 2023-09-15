To honor and support its residents along with the broader community, Amblebrook at Gettysburg, a 55-plus community, will host its inaugural Memorial 5K Race and Fun Walk Saturday, Sept. 16.

“Cora Witmer, the granddaughter of an Amblebrook at Gettysburg family, was a radiant soul who tragically lost her battle against childhood cancer in January 2023,” according to a release from Amblebrook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.