To honor and support its residents along with the broader community, Amblebrook at Gettysburg, a 55-plus community, will host its inaugural Memorial 5K Race and Fun Walk Saturday, Sept. 16.
“Cora Witmer, the granddaughter of an Amblebrook at Gettysburg family, was a radiant soul who tragically lost her battle against childhood cancer in January 2023,” according to a release from Amblebrook.
Inspired by her story, the Amblebrook team decided to coordinate and host its first-ever memorial event to honor residents of Amblebrook and their loved ones who have passed away. This initial fundraising 5K Race and Fun Walk will raise funds for “COuRAgeous for CORA.” All proceeds will be donated directly to the Children’s Cancer Therapy Institute (cc-TDI), which is dedicated to researching and uncovering new treatments and cures for rare pediatric cancers.
Cora bravely battled Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a type of cancer she was diagnosed with at just 15 months old. RMS is the most common soft tissue tumor in children with approximately 400 cases detected annually in the United States. After numerous surgeries, radiation treatments, and chemotherapy sessions, Cora and her family were hopeful that she was cured.
However, the highly aggressive nature of RMS led to its reoccurrence. When asked what she wanted to do, Cora responded, “fight until I can’t anymore.” Desperate to give Cora a chance at life, her family supported her decision to pursue additional treatments until her tiny body could no longer fight. Cora Witmer succumbed to RMS in January at the age of 12.
Recognizing that many children with similar diagnoses face the same fate as Cora, her family is now prioritizing the development of safer, less harsh treatments designed to give children a chance at life.
“Cora loved life and didn’t deserve to have hers cut so short,” said Cora’s mother, Laurie Witmer. “We miss her every day and do not want any other family to endure what we have experienced.”
The primary challenge to patients battling metastatic RMS is the development of resistance to commonly used chemotherapy drugs. Therefore, the discovery of new drugs and a focus on drug development strategies are of paramount importance. In May, the Children’s Cancer Therapy Institute published new research suggesting a framework for RMS drug development, a positive step in saving the lives of children like Cora.
“When we learned about Cora’s story, we immediately began organizing an event in support of her family,” said Sara Carbonell, director of marketing and sales for Amblebrook at Gettysburg. “We’re a close-knit community that values human connections formed both at Amblebrook and the larger Gettysburg community. Our newly established Annual 5K by Lifestyle Director Holly Ables and Fitness Manager Katie Green will honor all loved ones of Amblebrook residents who have passed, and all profits from these events will be donated to a chosen charity each year.”
The 2023 Amblebrook 5K Race and Fun Walk, scheduled for Sept. 16, will take place on-site at 254 Amblebrook Boulevard, Gettysburg, and begin at 8:30 a.m. The event will conclude with a celebration of life, featuring music, food, and activities for participants and their supporters. Interested participants can register here. The cost to register is $35-$45 per participant. Donations can be made directly in Cora’s memory to the family’s COuRAgeous for Cora care page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.