The 26th annual Gettysburg Brass Band Festival is set for June 7-11 with a multitude of musicians set to perform, according to a release from festival organizers.

In 2022, some 3,000 listeners from the Mid-Atlantic States attended the event, with over 500 musicians, to enjoy the glorious sounds of brass bands, community bands, jazz groups, and the unique taps tribute on the Gettysburg National Military Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.