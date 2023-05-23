The 26th annual Gettysburg Brass Band Festival is set for June 7-11 with a multitude of musicians set to perform, according to a release from festival organizers.
In 2022, some 3,000 listeners from the Mid-Atlantic States attended the event, with over 500 musicians, to enjoy the glorious sounds of brass bands, community bands, jazz groups, and the unique taps tribute on the Gettysburg National Military Park.
This year will see an expansion of the festival from four to five days with 23 bands representing seven states, due to the many quality groups who are interested in participating and the increased audience demand.
The week will begin with Community Band Night on June 7, welcoming the Adams County Community Band, Carlisle Brass Band, and Generations Big Band.
Thursday, June 8, starts early with The Tuba Open Golf Brass Benefit at the Carroll Valley Golf Course.
In the evening, a benefit dinner and concert, Jazz al Fresco, will take place on the seminary mainstage featuring the world-class Brubeck Brothers Quartet. The quartet has performed at jazz festivals throughout Europe and the United States in addition to collaborating with major symphonies around the globe. For information and tickets, visit the festival page at www.gettysburgbrassbandfestival.com.
Bands in the Borough will begin early the evening of June 9 throughout downtown Gettysburg. The Ben Jones Brass performs on the Dobbin House patio, the Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps and the All- Star Brass and Percussion will be at the Heritage Center, Hot House Jazz Band brings its unique brand of traditional jazz to the Lincoln Square Oasis Stage, and the Antebellum Marine Band will be featured next to the ice cream parlor on Baltimore Street.
A full weekend of brass music begins at noon on June 10 and 11. Performing on the Lutheran Seminary Main Stage this year the bands include Benfield, Spires, and Rockville Brass Bands and The New Town Traditional Jazz Band all from Maryland, Imperial Brass and Atlantic Brass Band from New Jersey, Brass Band of Northern Virginia and Cathedral Brass from Virginia, Ohio’s Brass Band of Columbus and All-Star Brass and Percussion, the Chesapeake Brass Band from Delaware, and the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble.
Saturday’s schedule concludes with the moving taps tribute at historic sites throughout the Gettysburg National Military Park at sundown. Sunday’s events begin with an ecumenical jazz worship service led by the Buzz Jones Sextet at 10:30 am. And the concluding festival event is a concert by the renowned Reading, PA Ringgold Band, founded in 1852.
Additionally, the All-Star Brass and Percussion from Ohio, will perform free concerts at Hollabaugh’s Fruit Market on Saturday, June 10, and at the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center on Monday, June 12.
Destination Gettysburg, the Lutheran Seminary Museum and the Adams County Historical Society and Museum will have information tables on-site all-day Saturday and Sunday. The Lions Club will provide lunch for sale on the grounds both Saturday and Sunday.
This free event is organized by community volunteers in partnership with the Lutheran Seminary, Music Gettysburg Concert Series and Destination Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Brass Band Festival Inc. is a 501 ©(3) organization. Tax deductible donations make the festival possible and are payable to the Gettysburg Brass Band Festival and sent to PO Box 3491, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
