WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has launched a robotic surgery program to offer minimally invasive surgical procedures to patients.

Robotic-assisted surgery offers several benefits to patients, including less pain, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery, smaller scars, and improved patient satisfaction, according to a WellSpan release.

