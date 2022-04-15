Pennsylvania protected 3,528 acres on 40 farms in 19 counties, including Adams, from future development Thursday, investing more than $9.7 million in state, and county dollars in preserving prime farmland for tomorrow, according to a state Department of Agriculture release.
The investment also leverages $735,170 that will go toward preserving farms on waitlists in six counties. These approvals bring Pennsylvania’s total to 6,044 farms and 611,620 acres of farmland that will be forever protected from commercial, industrial or residential development, according to the release.
The 40 newly preserved farms are in Adams, Berks, Bradford, Butler, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Erie, Franklin, Greene, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Monroe, Northampton, Snyder, Tioga and York counties.
“Protecting prime farmland is public policy that works, and a priority we all agree on,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “It’s a long-lasting, highly effective partnership among state, federal, county and local governments and the farm families who are committed to feeding future generations. Together, we are protecting Pennsylvania’s priceless resources and sustaining our economy.”
By selling their land’s development rights, landowners preserve their farms, protecting the land from future residential, commercial or industrial development, according to the release.
“Farm families often sell their land at below market value to ensure that it will remain farmland. Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and non-profits to purchase the development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security,” the release reads.
Pennsylvania has a long-standing partnership with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), through the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, the first of its kind, which has invested more than $16 million to date to implement measures on farms that will improve water and soil quality in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
To date, federal programs have leveraged more than $37 million to assist Pennsylvania in preserving more than 41,000 additional acres of farmland, according to the release.
Six federally-funded farms approved at Thursday’s meeting support the preservation of 505.87 acres. These farms, noted in the list below, will leverage $735,170 in federal reimbursements that will go toward preserving farms on waitlists in their counties.
The state’s $1.7 billion plan to help Pennsylvania recover from the COVID-19 pandemic would further extend these investments. The plan devotes $450 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to support conservation, recreation, and preservation efforts including farmland preservation.
Notable farms preserved at Thursday’s meeting include:
• The Hanover Shoe Farm #28, a 213.60-acre internationally recognized horse farm in Conewago Township, Adams County is the first of several Hanover Shoe Farms that will be preserved over the next year in partnership with NRCS. According to a recent study by the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, the annual economic impact of the equine industry in the Adams County is $49 million. In 2019, horses bred at Hanover Shoe Farms produced more earnings for jockeys than any other horse farms in the world.
• Eileen M. Lesher, Farms #1 and #2, totaling 245.66 acres in Guilford Township, Franklin County are part of a family-owned multi-generational dairy operation in a region with highly productive soils and significant development pressures from commercial warehouses and residential subdivisions.
• The Andrew W. Brick Farm, a 164.64-acre crop farm in Southampton Township in Cumberland County is in the process of transitioning to organic production.
Farms preserved and dollars invested in Adams County: Total investments were $601,738 by the state, and $220,442 by the county for:
• The Wayne H. Mummert Farm, a 111-acre crop farm
• The Doyle O. and Jennifer S. Waybright Farm, a 124-acre crop farm
• Hanover Shoe Farm #28, a 213.6-acre horse farm, leverages $322,880 in federal reimbursement
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure future for Pennsylvania agriculture, visit agriculture.pa.gov.
