Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is offering a four-week training series beginning Friday, April 15, 2-4 p.m., for those who care for individuals living with a form of dementia, according to a release from the village community.
CKV's Memory Care Coach Kim Korge presents four courses exploring the world of communication with those who live with cognitive impairment, according to the release.
This is a free event, open to our neighbors from the greater community and will cover a multitude of memory care best practices for communication including: Friday, April 15, Communication Basics; Friday, April 22, Approach and Behavior; Friday, April 29, Creative Communication; and Friday, May 6, De-escalation Techniques.
Registration is preferred by April 11 and may be completed by visiting www.crosskeysvillage.org/mceducation, or calling Kim Korge at 717-624-5272.
Sessions will take place in Nicarry Meetinghouse, near the Route-30 entrance to Cross Keys Village. Ample parking is available.
Founded as the Church of the Brethren Home in 1908 at Huntsdale, near Carlisle, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community moved to the “Cross Keys” intersection just outside of New Oxford in 1952 and is located on 334 acres. With an on-campus resident population of over 1,000 and 500 team members, Cross Keys Village is the eighth largest single-campus, not-for-profit senior living organization in the United States, the largest in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.