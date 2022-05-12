The sun shone May 5 as volunteers conducted a clean-up day at Sunnyside Cemetery off Town Hill Road near York Springs.
Volunteers worked “to remove all old flowers, to rake burial lots so grass seed could be planted, and to use the new mower,” according to cemetery association Secretary Donna King.
“Last year it was decided to start looking for a new mower because the current one was old and needed a lot of repairs. We also needed the funds to buy a mower, so a letter was sent to over 100 families who own lots or have family members buried in the cemetery. Through those donations we were able to buy a new zero turn mower,” according to King.
“We were blessed with a sunny day and volunteers to help with the projects. We are thankful for all the donations and for the help,” King said.
The cemetery began in 1878, when William Bonner donated 25 acres of land. Through the years a board of seven members have worked to keep the cemetery looking nice for the community.
“We had a beautiful day for our Spring Clean Up! Thank you to the volunteers and board members who helped today! We cleaned up, gathered trash, plots were raked and leveled, fertilizer and grass seed were spread! A very busy and productive day!” read information posted May 5 on the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs PA Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.